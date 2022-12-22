NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $99.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NIKE to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.75.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $115.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.58. The company has a market capitalization of $181.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $170.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

