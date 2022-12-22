NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Argus lowered shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.75.

NIKE Stock Up 12.2 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $115.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.58. The firm has a market cap of $181.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $170.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

