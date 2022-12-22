NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $109.00 at Barclays

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus cut NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.75.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $115.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $170.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.90 and a 200-day moving average of $104.58.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 22.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 56.7% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

