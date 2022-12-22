Norman R. Hames Sells 5,000 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $97,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,231.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.43 and a beta of 1.55. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). RadNet had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

