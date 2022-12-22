Norris Perne & French LLP MI Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 70,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 30,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 420,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

NYSE:XOM opened at $108.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.92. The company has a market capitalization of $445.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

