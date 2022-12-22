Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Trading Down 4.5%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.97 and last traded at $21.97. 7 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 208,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 20.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 468,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 490,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,515,000. 29.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.