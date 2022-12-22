O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,668,654,000 after acquiring an additional 136,848 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,795,000 after acquiring an additional 178,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,976,000 after acquiring an additional 52,634 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,801,000 after acquiring an additional 238,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total value of $824,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,250,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $833.62 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $870.92. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $816.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $730.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $821.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.