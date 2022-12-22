Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $3.66

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.66, but opened at $3.82. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 8,911 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Orla Mining

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.03 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 12.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 116.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 174,790 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 16.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,668,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,737 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Orla Mining by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.