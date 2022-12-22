Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,077 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.41.

TSLA opened at $137.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.89 and a 12 month high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

