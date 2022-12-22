Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Down 3.6%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.37. 10,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,504,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 11.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.44% and a negative return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $487,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 643,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,976,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $72,750.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $487,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 643,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,976,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 495,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 31,223 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 748,630 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

