Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $2,455,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 68,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $132.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $387.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.40 and its 200 day moving average is $119.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $169.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

