Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $59.97 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.92.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

