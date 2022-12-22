Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 37,652 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,923.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,652 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,874.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 23,829 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,880.4% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,890.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 48,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 46,004 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,877.1% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,852.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 14,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $89.58 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.