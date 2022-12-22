PFG Advisors Acquires 303 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 15.7% during the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 46.0% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $319.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $417.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

