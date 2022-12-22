PFG Advisors Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 14,963 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,152 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $52.31 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $66.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.14.

