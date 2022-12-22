PFG Advisors Acquires Shares of 8,105 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,658,000 after acquiring an additional 27,532 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 150,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after acquiring an additional 26,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1,737.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,126,000 after acquiring an additional 125,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,547,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $164.55 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $147.86 and a one year high of $193.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.24 and a 200-day moving average of $162.84.

