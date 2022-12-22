PFG Advisors Boosts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $167.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.