PFG Advisors Buys 12,999 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 951,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 275,183 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 225,657 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 294,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 870.1% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 274,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 246,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 272,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter.

PTBD opened at $20.57 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83.

