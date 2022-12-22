PFG Advisors Buys Shares of 27,405 Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 23,288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.
Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of FNCL opened at $47.91 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average is $47.19.
