PFG Advisors Has $1.13 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38,898.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,504,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517,798 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,874.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,496,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,383,401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,856,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,146,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,462,000 after buying an additional 1,413,513 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.18. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $42.61.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

