PFG Advisors Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 42.7% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 14.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 941.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 177,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,514,000 after purchasing an additional 160,862 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $266.16 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $369.21. The firm has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.98 and its 200 day moving average is $224.11.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.47.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

