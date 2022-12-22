PFG Advisors Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. American National Bank raised its holdings in Zoetis by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $144.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.28. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

