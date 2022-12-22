PFG Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MDT opened at $77.16 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $102.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.53.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
