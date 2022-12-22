PFG Advisors Invests $1.07 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040,033 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,128 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $107.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.92. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

