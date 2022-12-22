PFG Advisors Invests $1.13 Million in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of GIS opened at $85.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,725 shares of company stock worth $7,690,676. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

