PFG Advisors Invests $1.17 Million in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJK stock opened at $69.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.47. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $85.92.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
