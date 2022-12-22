PFG Advisors Invests $1.17 Million in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK stock opened at $69.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.47. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.