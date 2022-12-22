PFG Advisors Purchases 354 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SMH stock opened at $212.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.86. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $318.69.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $2.401 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.