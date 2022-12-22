PFG Advisors Sells 1,447 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,526,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,566,002,000 after acquiring an additional 79,090 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,112,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,253,000 after acquiring an additional 64,820 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,314,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,904,000 after acquiring an additional 88,733 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,559,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,556,000 after acquiring an additional 89,415 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Shares of AWK opened at $152.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.75. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

