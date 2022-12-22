PFG Advisors Sells 1,540 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Aptiv by 6.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $9,512,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at $52,713,999.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $94.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.30 and its 200 day moving average is $95.77.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.