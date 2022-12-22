PFG Advisors Sells 1,789 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 141,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 39,527 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 100,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

