PFG Advisors Sells 287 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVB. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.8% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.72.

NYSE:AVB opened at $162.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

