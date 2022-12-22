PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Gap Down to $18.56

Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.56, but opened at $17.99. PGT Innovations shares last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 4,101 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGTI. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $385.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.89 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $209,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 142,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $43,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,364,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,489,827.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $294,320. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 41.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 176.9% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 37,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

