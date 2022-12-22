Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 108.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563,879 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $100.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

