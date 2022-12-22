Philip Thick Purchases 350,000 Shares of Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT) Stock

Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT – Get Rating) insider Philip Thick acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$99,050.00 ($66,476.51).

Patriot Lithium Limited engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining high grade hard rock lithium projects in North America. It holds interests in the Keystone project located in South Dakota; Tinton West project located in South Dakota and Wyoming; and Wickenburg project located in Arizona.

