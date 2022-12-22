Philip Thick Purchases 350,000 Shares of Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT) Stock

Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT – Get Rating) insider Philip Thick acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$99,050.00 ($66,476.51).
Patriot Lithium Price Performance
About Patriot Lithium
Patriot Lithium Limited engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining high grade hard rock lithium projects in North America. It holds interests in the Keystone project located in South Dakota; Tinton West project located in South Dakota and Wyoming; and Wickenburg project located in Arizona.
