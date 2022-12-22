Private Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,110 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 41,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 25,944 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 196,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 34,858 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,994 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 169,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. DA Davidson began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

