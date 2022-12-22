ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up to $29.45

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.45, but opened at $31.59. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $32.48, with a volume of 19,226 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Silver

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGQ. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,792,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 47,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 38,178 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 95,546 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 972.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 29,314 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

