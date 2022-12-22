Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. 55I LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 175,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 2.2 %

PEG stock opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 158.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PEG. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

