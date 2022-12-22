PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading 11% Higher

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) rose 11% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 32,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,151,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 8,544.0% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile



PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

