Raub Brock Capital Management LP Acquires 4,786 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,467.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $90.25 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average of $105.53. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

