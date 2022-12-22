Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 912 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.06 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $59.97 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.92. The firm has a market cap of $445.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

