Resource Consulting Group Inc. Acquires 966 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 209.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.1% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 269,229.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,738,477,000 after buying an additional 1,612,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,676,072,000 after buying an additional 811,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2,437.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 674,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $454,485,000 after buying an additional 648,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.41.

TSLA opened at $137.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.89 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The firm has a market cap of $434.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

