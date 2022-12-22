Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 14,156 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,913.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,156 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,515.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

GOOG opened at $90.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

