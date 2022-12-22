Robert W. Baird Increases NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $130.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.75.

NIKE Trading Up 12.2 %

NKE stock opened at $115.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.58. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $170.12.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of NIKE by 487.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after buying an additional 1,785,322 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 187.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after buying an additional 1,528,375 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,416,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

