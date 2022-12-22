Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.95 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 54.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.9% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 32,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $132.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.40 and a 200-day moving average of $119.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81. The firm has a market cap of $387.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

