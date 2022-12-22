Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 3.74 and last traded at 3.76. 13,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,084,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 11.61.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 4.45 and its 200-day moving average is 4.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.07. The firm had revenue of 63.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 62.79 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total transaction of 192,680.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,750,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 7,386,506.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total transaction of 58,278.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 591,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,494,125.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total transaction of 192,680.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,750,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately 7,386,506.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,157 shares of company stock valued at $459,794 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,847 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 146,871 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 29.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 3,067.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 593,249 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 574,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.