Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 21.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.3% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 18,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,732 shares of company stock worth $3,507,452 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.69.

ROK opened at $259.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $350.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

