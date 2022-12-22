Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.05

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 2830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RUTH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $496.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Announces Dividend

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $112.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.30 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.