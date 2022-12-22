Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 724 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $94.27 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average of $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

