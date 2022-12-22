Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $809,176.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,629.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 359,414 shares of company stock worth $15,051,476. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.90. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

