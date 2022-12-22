Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 1,153 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 775,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,440 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 111,194 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,988,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,947,000 after acquiring an additional 37,208 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.80.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

